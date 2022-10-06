On Akasa Air, you can now travel with your pets; bookings open from 15 Oct

Akasa Air will now allow you to travel with your pets from 1 November. However, in the cabin, the pets should weigh not more than 7 kgs. The rest will be allowed in cargo. The bookings for the same will start from 15 October. The first available Akasa Air flight with pets permitted onboard will take off on 1 November. "The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin...the rest may be allowed in the cargo," Akasa Air said.

