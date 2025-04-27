On Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Indus is ours’ and ‘blood’ threat, Union Minister’s ’jump in it’ retort

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his anti-India remarks and said that Pakistan has a “long and bloody history of betrayal” and warned that “no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge” for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reasserting India’s firm stance on national security, Sarma added, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists. India’s national security is non-negotiable.”

Sharing a video clip where Bilawal Bhutto is seen speaking against India following its withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty, Sarma said on X, “The State of Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal -- it took the lives of Bilawal Bhutto's grandfather and mother. It is a tragedy that an unworthy son today chooses to speak in a manner that dishonours even their sacrifice.”

‘Nehru’s misplaced obsession': Here's what Sarma said on Indus Water Treaty In a post on X, Sarma said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s signing of the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 stands as one of the greatest strategic blunders in India’s history. Despite India’s natural upper riparian advantage, Nehru, under immense pressure from the then American administration and the World Bank, handed away over 80% of the Indus basin waters to Pakistan — gifting full control over the mighty Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while restricting India to the smaller eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej). Pakistan received a staggering 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually, while India was left with just 33 MAF. Worse, India’s rights over the western rivers were limited to minor irrigation and run-of-the-river hydro projects without meaningful storage, permanently compromising the water needs of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Nehru’s misplaced obsession with international approval came at the cost of India’s long-term national interest, weakening India’s strategic and agricultural strength in its own land.”

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a historic body blow to this injustice. By initiating India’s withdrawal from the treaty, Modi has reclaimed India’s sovereign rights over its rivers, sending a clear message that India will no longer reward terror and hostility with appeasement. This bold move strikes at the heart of Pakistan’s fragile economy, where over 75% of agriculture depends on Indus waters, and corrects a historic betrayal that had shackled India’s rightful control for over six decades. Modi’s action marks the rise of a new, assertive India — determined to defend its interests without apology,” he added.

‘Drown in Indus River’: Delhi minister Responding to Bhutto’s message, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said, “Then drown in it (Indus river)... They don't have the guts to shed blood. They are crying for water and talk about shedding blood. They should be ashamed.”

Warning Pakistan officials, Sirsa said, "Those who were threatening outside the embassy, you will be identified one by one. Be careful. An apocalypse is hovering over your head.”

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has slammed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his anti-India remarks over the Indus Water Treaty, reminding him that India "once broke Pakistan in two pieces."

"We have heard many such threats for many years. Bilawal Bhutto might have forgotten history. India once broke Pakistan into two pieces, and he should remember that," Majumdar said on Saturday.

‘Pak to be bought to its knees’: Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lashed out at Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack on Saturday, stating that the country will be "brought to its knees" to ensure it never resorts to such "despicable acts" again, ANI reported.

He further described Pakistan as a nation in “terminal decline,” accusing it of repeatedly using terrorism as a tool of state policy.

“I think they have miscalculated this time. They have dialled the wrong number because the leadership we have now is led by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). The statement the PM made from Bihar was that - enough is enough and now they will face the consequences,” the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said at an event in Mohali.

Pahalgam terrorist attack

Those who were threatening outside the embassy, you will be identified one by one.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.