On Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Indus is ours’ and ‘blood’ threat, Union Minister’s ’jump in it’ retort

Sharing a video clip where Bilawal Bhutto is seen speaking against India following its withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty, Sarma said on X, “The State of Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal -- it took the lives of Bilawal Bhutto's grandfather and mother. It is a tragedy that an unworthy son today chooses to speak in a manner that dishonours even their sacrifice.”

‘Nehru’s misplaced obsession': Here's what Sarma said on Indus Water Treaty

In a post on X, Sarma said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s signing of the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 stands as one of the greatest strategic blunders in India’s history. Despite India’s natural upper riparian advantage, Nehru, under immense pressure from the then American administration and the World Bank, handed away over 80% of the Indus basin waters to Pakistan — gifting full control over the mighty Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while restricting India to the smaller eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej). Pakistan received a staggering 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually, while India was left with just 33 MAF. Worse, India’s rights over the western rivers were limited to minor irrigation and run-of-the-river hydro projects without meaningful storage, permanently compromising the water needs of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Nehru’s misplaced obsession with international approval came at the cost of India’s long-term national interest, weakening India’s strategic and agricultural strength in its own land.”