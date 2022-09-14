Day after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained following a violent protest against the TMC government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that police could have “opened fire" at the “violent" demonstrators. But, Mamata Banerjee said, her government “exercised restraint".

In a statement, Mamata Banerjee said, “Police could have opened fire on the violent BJP protesters, but the state government exercised restraint." Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP brought in “goons armed with bombs" for their march to Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’ which turned violent as the demonstrators, trying to get past the barricades, clashed with the police.

“BJP brought in goons armed with bombs from outside Bengal for its 13 September rally," CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as claiming by PTI.

A police vehicle was also torched during the protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government. Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured during the rally.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and party MP Locket Chatterjee were detained by the police before the start of the rally.

A Kolkata police officer said, "There was no report of any serious injury to any protestor though several police personnel have suffered injuries."

As the protesters tried to move past the barricades, the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators in Kolkata. Stone pelting reportedly at the cops was also reported in some areas such as Santragachhi in Howrah district. Similar scenes were reported at Kolkata’s Lalbazar and MG Road.

While the BJP accused the ruling government of not giving the Opposition any space, the TMC hit back accusing the saffron party of “hooliganism".

Meanwhile, a video showed a group of BJP workers using a boat to cross the Tribeni river, Hooghly to reach Nabanna, in wake of the party's ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march.