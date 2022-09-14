On BJP’s protest, Mamata Banerjee says ‘police could have opened fire but…’2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 04:39 PM IST
- On BJP's protest that had turned violent, Mamata Banerjee said the police could have ‘opened fire’ but…
Day after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained following a violent protest against the TMC government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that police could have “opened fire" at the “violent" demonstrators. But, Mamata Banerjee said, her government “exercised restraint".