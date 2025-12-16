Donald Dismisses Epstein photos as Democrat hoax, claims credit for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire after leader calls. Signs bill honoring 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey team. Dodges Venezuela oil seizure questions, hints at land actions on drug trafficking, vows max pressure via sanctions. Fiery Q&A on foreign policy & domestic wins!
