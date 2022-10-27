Messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday has submitted its report on Tuesday’s service outage to the Union IT ministry, government sources have said. The ministry had asked the Meta-owned messaging platform to share reasons for the longest-ever service disruption. Sources said the IT Ministry has asked the company to share reasons on what caused the WhatsApp outage.

WhatsApp services snag on Tuesday had left users complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages, and services had resumed after nearly two hours. The sources said that WhatsApp has submitted its report on the service outage.

The details on the submissions by WhatsApp could not be immediately ascertained.

On Tuesday following the outage, WhatsApp said a technical error had caused the disruption in services.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said. "The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," a Meta company spokesperson had said.

WhatsApp did not work for many users across multiple regions. The major outage cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata that were impacted by the technical snag.

The services resumed after nearly two hours but not for all.

#whatsappdown was trended on Twitter on Tuesday, with more than 142,000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet and pushing people to use other social media apps for communication.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world forcing people to work from home, WhatsApp has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses. Last October, when WhatsApp had an hours-long outage, it hit the trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil.