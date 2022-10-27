On longest outage, WhatsApp submits report to IT ministry1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:15 PM IST
- On Tuesday following the outage, WhatsApp said a technical error had caused the disruption in services
Messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday has submitted its report on Tuesday’s service outage to the Union IT ministry, government sources have said. The ministry had asked the Meta-owned messaging platform to share reasons for the longest-ever service disruption. Sources said the IT Ministry has asked the company to share reasons on what caused the WhatsApp outage.