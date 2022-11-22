The investigation into the Morbi bridge collapse has revealed that the Oreva group, which was responsible for the operation of the suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi, had sold 3,165 tickets on the day of the tragedy in which 141 people, including 47 children, were killed, the government lawyer at a district court said today while submitting a forensic probe report. This huge number of tickets were sold for a bridge that had its anchors broken and cables rusted. Even the bolts were loose, the forensic report mentioned.
The preliminary report also said that following the renovation and the reopening, the old cables were not able to take the load of the heavy flooring that was laid by the Oreva group. The report said that the staff of the Morbi bridge was also not trained on how many people were allowed on the bridge at a certain time. No lifeguards were stationed along the banks of the river or closer to the bridge.
Meanwhile, nobody from the Oreva group has been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case.
On Monday, 21 November, the Supreme Court termed the Morbi bridge collapse as an “enormous tragedy" and asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects including rehabilitation and award of “dignified" compensation to the victims.
“Sometimes, the Commission would just put the issue to the back burner. Sometimes, it is good for the judges to take charge of the proceedings. We would have done it ourselves but now the High Court Chief Justice is dealing with it," the Supreme Court bench said.
It said, “It is an enormous tragedy and this will require a weekly monitoring to see award of contract, credentials of party awarded the contract, attribution of responsibility for those guilty. The High Court has taken charge else we would have issued notice."
The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi in Gujarat collapsed on October 30 leaving 141 people dead.
