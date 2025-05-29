On Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's call for peace talks, India says ‘only on process for Pakistan to vacate PoK’

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent overture for ‘peace talks’ with India, including on counterterrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly reiterated India’s longstanding position.

During a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that New Delhi's approach towards Islamabad remains “clear and consistent” – that terrorism and talks “cannot go hand in hand”.

Randhir Jaiswal said, “I would like to begin by stating that our bilateral approach towards Pakistan has been clear and consistent. We want to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand.”

He emphasized that any conversation on terrorism must begin with Pakistan handing over terrorists from the list India had shared years ago. He said any bilateral talks will happen only on the timeline and process for Pakistan to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“As far as terrorism is concerned, the discussion will be solely about Pakistan handing over to India the terrorists from the list provided to them several years ago. As for Jammu and Kashmir, any bilateral talks will only take place regarding the timeline and process for Pakistan to vacate PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir),” he said.

WHAT DID SHEHBAZ SHARIF SAY? Addressing a joint press conference in Tehran alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism.”

The Pakistan prime minister also underlined that the country will show they “really want peace, seriously and sincerely” if his “offer of peace” is accepted.