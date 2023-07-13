Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Paris, France on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and attend the French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

As the prime minister landed, he was welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris and received a ceremonial welcome. "Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," PM Modi tweeted soon after his arrival in Paris.

PM Modi also met people from the Indian diaspora who had gathered outside a hotel in Paris to welcome the Indian prime minister. PM Modi is scheduled to address an Indian community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 pm today.

PM Modi’s intensive programme in Paris, France includes participation in the Bastille Day celebrations and a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

In his departure message, PM Modi expressed his excitement for his visit to France, emphasising the significance of being invited as the Guest of Honour to join President Emmanuel Macron in the vibrant Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

On the Bastille Day, a 269-member tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets during the celebration. PM Modi also noted that this year, 2023, marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership.

PM Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains, including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

