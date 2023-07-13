On Paris visit, PM Modi to hold talks with Prez Macron, attend Bastille Day celebrations as Guest of Honour1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:12 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Paris for a two-day official visit to hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron and attend Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Paris, France on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and attend the French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
