On plans to cut 75% jobs at Twitter, Elon Musk says…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose $44 billion deal for the Twitter buyout is on track to close on Friday, has reportedly revealed his plans for the social media employees after he takes over the company. There were rumours that Elon Musk is planning to cut 75 per cent jobs after the Twitter buyout. Recently, in an address to Twitter employees at the company’s San Francisco office, Elon Musk denied the previously reported number, said the people familiar with the matter.

