On ‘Sharbat Jihad’ remark, Delhi HC says Ramdev is ‘beyond anyone’s control’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said yoga guru Ramdev “lives in his own world” and is “not under anyone’s control” as it held him in prima facie contempt over his controversial “sharbat jihad” remarks against Hamdard’s Rooh Afza, PTI reported.

The court had previously, on April 22, ordered him to not issue any statement or share videos in future over Hamdard's products. The order came after the Delhi court was informed that Ramdev published a video making objectionable statements despite the order, PTI reported.

Justice Amit Bansal said, “In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here.”

“He (Ramdev) is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world,” the judge remarked.

Ramdev's counsel requested the court to postpone the hearing due to the absence of the arguing counsel, leading the court to defer proceedings for a short time.

The case stems from a plea filed by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd over controversial remarks made by Ramdev.

During an earlier hearing, the court expressed strong disapproval of Ramdev’s comment describing Hamdard’s Rooh Afza as part of a "sharbat jihad", calling it indefensible and stating it had shaken the court's conscience. In response, Ramdev assured the court he would immediately remove the related videos and social media posts.

Hamdard's counsel argued that, while promoting Patanjali's gulab sharbat, Ramdev claimed that profits from Rooh Afza were being used to fund madrasas and mosques—remarks that have drawn sharp criticism and legal scrutiny, PTI reported.