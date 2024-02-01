On the High Seas, a Pillar of Global Trade Is Under Attack
Drew Hinshaw , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 01 Feb 2024, 01:49 PM IST
SummarySecurity crises from the Red Sea to the Black Sea pose a troubling question: How much has freedom of navigation been a historical anomaly, unlikely to endure?
The modern economy rests on a rule so old that hardly anybody alive can remember a time before it: Ships of any nation may sail the high seas.
