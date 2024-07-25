On this day: Events on July 25, from world’s 1st test tube baby to Pratibha Patil becoming 1st woman President of India

On this day, July 25, the world witnessed the success of invitro fertilisation with the birth of the first test tube baby in 1978. Decades later, the day marked a phenomenal change for India after Pratibha Patil became the first woman president of India on this day in 2007. Take a look at the key events held on this day, July 25, in the past.

Pratibha Patil becomes 1st woman president of India Pratibha Devisingh Patil was sworn in as the first female president of India on July 25, 2007. Patil won the election held on July 19, 2007, by two-thirds of votes. She took oath as India's 12th President on July 25, 2007.

Pratibha Patil assumed office as the 12th President of India on July 25, 2007. Immediately prior to election as the President of India, Pratibha Patil was the Governor of Rajasthan from November 8, 2004 till June 21, 2007.

World's first test tube baby Louise Joy Brown was born in this day with the help of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique in 1978. With this, he became the first test tube baby born. According to History.com, the healthy baby was born shortly after midnight by caesarean section and weighed in at five pounds, 12 ounces.

The couple, Lesley and Peter Brown had a second child, Natalie, several years later. She was also born through IVF. The couple had participated in IVF experiment, which led to a successful birth of Louise Joy Brown. The procedure which was supposed to be a miracle decades ago is now a mainstream medical treatment for infertility with hundreds of thousands of children around the world have been conceived through the procedure.

First woman to walk in space The Soviet astronaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space after she took part in Soyuz T-12 mission and reached space on July 25, 1984. She spent 3.5 hours in space testing tools. Savitskaya was also the second woman to go into space and the first to go to space twice.