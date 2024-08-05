On this day: Key events on August 5, from quashing of Article 370 to discovery of Marilyn Monroe’s death

On this day: This year, August 5 marks the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Let's have a look at significant events that took place on this day.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published5 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaking during the judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, in New Delhi. (File photo)
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaking during the judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, in New Delhi. (File photo)(ANI)

On this day: August 5 holds immense significance for India as on this day Article 370 was abrogated. The abrogation took away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood and split it into two Union Territories.

On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, security has been beefed up in Jammu's Akhnoor district. Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha that 28 people were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 encounters or counter-terror operations. This tally includes the loss of lives of civilians in addition to security personnel up to July 21 this year.

SP South Jammu, Ajay Sharma said, “Looking at the terrorist activity, we are always alert, be it August 5 or August 15. We cannot say everything regarding our security preparations to the camera; we want to assure everybody that we are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to security,” reported ANI.

Let's scan the events that took place this day across the world.

Independence declared by Upper Volta

Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, which was earlier known as Upper Volta—proclaimed its independence on August 5, 1960. The day marked the end of more than 60 years of French rule.

Marilyn Monroe was found dead

On this day, movie actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her home in Los Angeles in 1962. Following investigation, Los Angeles Police found that death of ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ actress on August 4 was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide.”

US President Ronald Reagan terminated 11,359 air-traffic controllers

US President Ronald Reagan terminated 11,359 air-traffic controllers on August 5, 1981, who continued to stage a protest, violating his order asking them to return to work. The protestors demanded higher pay and a shorter workweek. The extreme executive action immensely slowed air travel for months to come.

Hundreds of Jews were freed from forced labour

Polish insurgents liberated Jewish forced labourers in a German camp in Warsaw on August 5, 1944, who then joined the battle against German occupiers. As many as 348 Jewish prisoners were freed this day.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST
