On this day: Key events on July 8, from Vasco da Gama expedition to India, Montford reforms to Shinzo Abe assassination

On this day, July 8, significant national and international events took place. From Vasco Da Gama’s first voyage to India in 1497 to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination in 2022, here is a compilation of important events that happened on July 8.

Vasco Da Gama set off for ‘Voyage of Discovery’ Vasco Da Gama set sail on his expedition from the Tagus River on July 8, 1497, with a crew of 148 men. He reached India from Malindi (now Kenya). From Malindi, the ships sailed for Calicut (Kerala) and anchored on the Malabar coast on May 20, 1498. He travelled across the Indian Ocean for 23 days. He could not conclude a treaty with the Zamorin, partly due to the hostility of Muslim merchants and because the cheap presents Vasco Da Gama brought did not impress the Indian rulers.

Montague-Chelmsford Reforms were published The Montagu-Chelmsford Report, which formed the basis of the Government of India Act 1919, was published on July 8, 1918.

This report introduced the bicameral legislature with two houses, the Legislative Assembly (Lok Sabha) and the Council of State (Rajya Sabha).

Most Indian leaders rejected the report.

Death of first Premier of North Korea, Kim II Sung Kim II Sung, who led North Korea for 46 years, died on July 8, 1994. He ruled with autocratic power and was officially called the “Great Leader.” His son, Kim Jong II, succeeded in leadership in North Korea. He was the communist leader of North Korea from 1948 until his death on July 8, 1994. Sung established a communist provisional government and became the first premier. It was a time when Korea was divided between North Korea, supported by the Soviet Union, and South Korea, supported by the United States. North Korea invaded South Korea in an attempt to unify the country, which subsequently led to the Korean War.