On this day: Key events on July 8, from Vasco da Gama expedition to India, Montford reforms to Shinzo Abe assassination

On this day: Discover the key events in history on July 8. The day marks Vasco Da Gama's first expedition to India, Montague Chelmsford reforms, the death of the first North Korea premiere and the assassination of Shinzo Abe.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published8 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on July 8, Vasco Da Gama's first expedition to India, Montague Chelmsford reforms, death of first North Korea premiere and assassination of Shinzo Abe.
On this day: Key events in history on July 8, Vasco Da Gama’s first expedition to India, Montague Chelmsford reforms, death of first North Korea premiere and assassination of Shinzo Abe.

On this day, July 8, significant national and international events took place. From Vasco Da Gama’s first voyage to India in 1497 to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination in 2022, here is a compilation of important events that happened on July 8.

Vasco Da Gama set off for ‘Voyage of Discovery’

Vasco Da Gama set sail on his expedition from the Tagus River on July 8, 1497, with a crew of 148 men. He reached India from Malindi (now Kenya). From Malindi, the ships sailed for Calicut (Kerala) and anchored on the Malabar coast on May 20, 1498. He travelled across the Indian Ocean for 23 days. He could not conclude a treaty with the Zamorin, partly due to the hostility of Muslim merchants and because the cheap presents Vasco Da Gama brought did not impress the Indian rulers.

Also Read | On this day: Key events on July 7

Montague-Chelmsford Reforms were published

The Montagu-Chelmsford Report, which formed the basis of the Government of India Act 1919, was published on July 8, 1918.

This report introduced the bicameral legislature with two houses, the Legislative Assembly (Lok Sabha) and the Council of State (Rajya Sabha).

Most Indian leaders rejected the report.

Also Read | On this day: Events on July 6

Death of first Premier of North Korea, Kim II Sung

Kim II Sung, who led North Korea for 46 years, died on July 8, 1994. He ruled with autocratic power and was officially called the “Great Leader.” His son, Kim Jong II, succeeded in leadership in North Korea. He was the communist leader of North Korea from 1948 until his death on July 8, 1994. Sung established a communist provisional government and became the first premier. It was a time when Korea was divided between North Korea, supported by the Soviet Union, and South Korea, supported by the United States. North Korea invaded South Korea in an attempt to unify the country, which subsequently led to the Korean War.

 

Assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe, Former Prime Minister in Japan, was shot during election campaigns on July 8, 2022, just two days before the parliamentary election. Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
HomeNewsOn this day: Key events on July 8, from Vasco da Gama expedition to India, Montford reforms to Shinzo Abe assassination

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

332.80
10:09 AM | 8 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.72%)

Tata Steel

174.15
10:09 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.6 (-0.34%)

Tata Motors

1,003.70
10:08 AM | 8 JUL 2024
10 (1.01%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.70
10:09 AM | 8 JUL 2024
0.5 (0.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,386.80
09:59 AM | 8 JUL 2024
119.15 (9.4%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

203.90
09:59 AM | 8 JUL 2024
15.6 (8.28%)

Raymond

3,450.00
09:59 AM | 8 JUL 2024
223.3 (6.92%)

IRCON International

328.10
09:59 AM | 8 JUL 2024
20.35 (6.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue