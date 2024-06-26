On this day, June 26th: Berlin Airlift began in 1948, Charles Chaplin's 'The Gold Rush' premieres in 1925, UN Charter signed in 1945

June 26th is a pivotal date in history, marked by several significant events that have shaped global politics, culture, and diplomacy. From the onset of the Berlin Airlift in 1948 amid Cold War tensions to the premiere of Charles Chaplin's iconic film "The Gold Rush" in 1925. Take a look:

Berlin Airlift begins, 1948 In 1948, the Berlin Airlift commenced in response to the Soviet Union's blockade of all land and water access routes to West Berlin. The blockade aimed to force Western Allied powers out of Berlin. In response, a massive airlift operation was launched to supply food, fuel, and other necessities to the besieged city's inhabitants.

Charles Chaplin's comedy film "The Gold Rush", 1925 On June 26, 1925, Charles Chaplin's legendary comedy film "The Gold Rush" debuted at Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Directed, produced, and starring Chaplin himself, the film follows the misadventures of Chaplin's iconic character, The Tramp, in the harsh Klondike Gold Rush.

"The Gold Rush" became a critical and commercial success, solidifying Chaplin's status as a pioneering filmmaker. Its premiere at the prestigious Grauman's Egyptian Theatre marked a milestone in cinema history, captivating audiences with its charm and enduring appeal.

United Nations Charter signed, 1945 On June 26, 1945, representatives from 50 nations gathered in San Francisco to sign the United Nations Charter, a pivotal moment in international diplomacy following the end of World War II.

The signing ceremony marked the culmination of months of negotiations aimed at creating an organization that would promote international cooperation, maintain peace and security, and foster friendly relations among nations.

The United Nations (UN) was envisioned as a successor to the League of Nations, which had failed to prevent the outbreak of World War II. The Charter established the structure and principles of the UN, including the General Assembly, the Security Council, and specialized agencies like the World Health Organization and UNESCO.

US President Bill Clinton announced US missile strikes against Iraq, 1993 In 1993, US President Bill Clinton authorized US missile strikes against Iraq in retaliation for an alleged plot to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush during his visit to Kuwait in April of that year.

Clinton's decision to launch the missile strikes came after an investigation by the CIA and FBI concluded that there was credible evidence linking the Iraqi government to the assassination attempt.

The missile strikes, which took place on June 26, 1993, targeted the headquarters of the Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS) in Baghdad and other facilities.

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' book released, 1997 In 1997, J.K. Rowling's debut novel, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," was first published in the United Kingdom by Bloomsbury. The book introduces readers to the magical world of Harry Potter, a young wizard who discovers his true identity and embarks on adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The novel quickly gained popularity and critical acclaim for its imaginative storytelling, memorable characters, and themes of friendship, bravery, and the battle between good and evil.

