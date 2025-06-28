On US ‘vague’ social media visa rule, Indian students anxious: ‘Even memes feel risky now’

A 24-year-old from Delhi, recently admitted to Harvard University, now starts his day by checking his Instagram account. “Every few hours, I think of how an old post may be problematic, and then delete it,” he says. “Even memes feel risky now.” He is among several Indian students who shared their growing concerns with The Indian Express over a new US rule that asks all F, M, and J visa applicants to make their social media profiles public.

The advisory, issued in the name of “national security and public safety,” asks applicants to adjust their privacy settings so that US consular officers can review their accounts. In previous years, only publicly visible content was checked.

The US now treats every visa application as a “national security decision.” Applicants must provide usernames or handles for all social media platforms used in the last five years. The US Embassy in India warned on Thursday that failure to share this information “could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

“I gave my interview earlier in June, and I’m still waiting for my visa,” a Delhi-based student was quoted as saying by Indian Express. “The guideline is very vague. It says ‘anything that violates American values.’ We don’t even know what that is supposed to mean.”

The lack of clarity has left many students stressed, as they are unsure what kind of posts may raise red flags. A 23-year-old from Mumbai, also admitted to Harvard, said he made all his accounts public on 22 May — the day he submitted his DS-160 visa application form. “Since then, I’ve archived everything even remotely political. I’ve stopped liking posts too, just in case even that is visible,” he says.

Career counselling firms say they’ve had to adjust quickly to guide students in managing their digital presence.

“The recent US government directive is a significant development — but one that serious academically-oriented applicants can certainly navigate successfully,” Aman Singh, co-founder of GradRight, Gurgaon told Indian Express. “Our core guidance now focuses on helping students understand and actively manage their digital footprint. It’s about being mindful and authentic.”

According to Singh, while the number of Indian students going to the US has dropped by 20–25% in the past 6–8 months, loan approvals for students admitted to top universities through GradRight have increased by 60%. “The appeal of US universities remains strong. For strong, high-intent students, the process is still working,” he adds.