Day after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, saying that they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, state minister Anil Vij vowed strict action against the company. Anil Vij said that strict action would be initiated against Maiden Pharmaceuticals if their cough and cold syrups are proven to be behind the deaths of the 66 children.

