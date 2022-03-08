New Delhi: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian women's achievements in diverse fields. He said his government will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

“On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity," PM Modi tweeted.

“From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he added.

To highlight the contributions of women saints to society, PM Modi will also address a programme in Gujarat's Kutch this evening.

“At 6 PM this evening, I will address a programme being held in Kutch which highlights the contributions of women saints to our society. The focus will be on different aspects of culture, the various welfare measures of the Centre and more," he said in another tweet.

During the various #MannKiBaat episodes, we have showcased different aspects of women empowerment and highlighted the life journeys of inspiring women Here is a video that highlights how ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has celebrated our Nari Shakti….

pic.twitter.com/wIo6kHC234 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2022

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. This year, the theme for International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.

