Onam 2023: This is how India is celebrating the harvest festival with cultural dances, festivities | In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Onam falls in the Chingam month, which marks the b... moreOnam falls in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated as a harvest festival. The 10-day Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam festivities in Kerala commenced with the Atham celebrations on August 20, dedicated to honoruing King Mahabali and Vamana.

1/10In Kochi, artists dressed as King Maveli extend blessings from a water boat as a part of the Onam celebrations on Monday, August 28. (PTI)

2/10In Idukki district, people enthusiastically participate in a cultural procession as part of the Onam celebrations on Sunday, August 27. (PTI)

3/10In Kozhikode, people gather at SM Street market on August 27, this vibrant market scene showcases the festive spirit and bustling preparations as the community gets ready to celebrate Onam. (PTI)

4/10In Dubai, UAE, healthcare workers take part in Onam celebrations, performing near a magnificent 250 square meter ‘Pookalam,’ on August 28. (PTI)

5/10In Bhopal, devotees from the Malayali community came together to prepare a 'Pookalam' on August 27 ahead of the Onam festival. (PTI)

6/10In Chennai, students display their talents as they participate in vibrant Onam celebrations at the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women on August 28. (PTI)

7/10In Kochi, caparisoned elephants grace a grand procession as part of the Onam celebrations at Thrikkakkara Temple on August 28. (PTI)

8/10In Thiruvananthapuram, a creative team of young individuals crafted a snake-like installation using 20,000 plastic bottles as part of the Onam week celebrations on August 28. (PTI)

