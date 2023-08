Onam 2023: This is how India is celebrating the harvest festival with cultural dances, festivities | In pics

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Onam falls in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated as a harvest festival. The 10-day Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam festivities in Kerala commenced with the Atham celebrations on August 20, dedicated to honoruing King Mahabali and Vamana.

1/10In Kochi, artists dressed as King Maveli extend blessings from a water boat as a part of the Onam celebrations on Monday, August 28.

2/10In Idukki district, people enthusiastically participate in a cultural procession as part of the Onam celebrations on Sunday, August 27.

3/10In Kozhikode, people gather at SM Street market on August 27, this vibrant market scene showcases the festive spirit and bustling preparations as the community gets ready to celebrate Onam.

4/10In Dubai, UAE, healthcare workers take part in Onam celebrations, performing near a magnificent 250 square meter ‘Pookalam,’ on August 28.

5/10In Bhopal, devotees from the Malayali community came together to prepare a 'Pookalam' on August 27 ahead of the Onam festival.

6/10In Chennai, students display their talents as they participate in vibrant Onam celebrations at the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women on August 28.

7/10In Kochi, caparisoned elephants grace a grand procession as part of the Onam celebrations at Thrikkakkara Temple on August 28.

8/10In Thiruvananthapuram, a creative team of young individuals crafted a snake-like installation using 20,000 plastic bottles as part of the Onam week celebrations on August 28.

