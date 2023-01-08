‘Once asked driver to…’ Prince Harry on finding closure to Princess Diana's death2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Harry also revealed that their father did not hug him when he broke the news Princess Diana had died.
Prince Harry expressed he was unable to show any emotion during Princess Diana's death and could cry only once during the funeral. He also revealed that he through the road tunnel in Paris where she died to find closure