Prince Harry expressed he was unable to show any emotion during Princess Diana's death and could cry only once during the funeral. He also revealed that he through the road tunnel in Paris where she died to find closure

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in Spare] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace," he said in an interview, which will air on Sunday night.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling...

"And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

Prince Harry further added, "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Harry also revealed that their father did not hug him when he broke the news Princess Diana had died.

In Prince Harry's biography Spare, which is slated to be released on 10 January, he divulged details of his mother's funeral. In fact, throughout the book, the Duke of Sussex mostly talks about the absence of his mother.

In the book, he also mentions that he had once a driver to take him through the road tunnel in Paris where his mother died in a hope that he will find closure from a "decade of unrelenting pain".

Recently, snippets of the book were leaked as some copies went on sale early in Spain. BBC News and a few other media organisation have obtained it and have been translating the excerpts.

Details include an allegation his brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan; an account of how he lost his virginity; an admission of drug use; and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan.