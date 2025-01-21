‘Once Upon a Time in Madras’ is set to makes its digital debut, almost a month after releasing on the big screen. The Tamil language hyperlink crime thriller made its theatrical debut on December 13, 2024.

Once Upon A Time in Madras OTT release Prasadh Murugan directorial film features music by Jose Franklin. Alongside lead actor Bharath, the ensemble cast features Shaan as Kathir, Pavithra Lakshmi as Anitha, PG Saravanan as Moorthy, Anjali Nair as Madhi, Pasupathy Raj as Madhi's father.

The Kollywood movie also includes Jegan Kaviraj as Moorthy's henchman, Vignesh Mohandas as Anitha's brother, Mrithula Suresh as Kathir's lover, Kalki as Raja's associate, and Syed as Raja's boss, among others.

With 120 minutes run-time, the film will premiere on OTT platform Aha Tamil and OTTplay Premium. Produced under the banner Friday Film Factory, the storyline revolves around a gun and its accidental discovery. The narrative follows the impact of the find on the lives of four people.

Once Upon A Time in Madras OTT release date The movie exploring themes of violence, desperation, and unintended consequences was released on OTT platforms on January 17.

About Once Upon A Time in Madras The film narrates the story of a retired army officer named Rangaraj, who tries to shoot a young boy named Sudharshan when he catches him trying to pluck mangoes from a tree. Although Rangaraj misses his target, the boy later dies. In an attempt to evade responsibility, Rangaraj disposes of the gun. The plot takes an unexpected turn when a sanitation worker finds the gun.