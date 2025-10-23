On-demand home help firm Snabbit clocks $11 mn ARR, eyes new verticals
The Bengaluru-based startup has raised $25.5 million across three rounds, with the latest $19 million led by Lightspeed. Other investors include Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.
Bengaluru: A startup built around everyday chores has quietly turned into a ₹8-crore-a-month business. Quick services platform Snabbit, which connects urban homes with trained domestic staff, now clocks an annualized run rate (ARR) of about $11 million, roughly what it would make in a year at its current pace, a top executive said. The business, driven by frequent repeat bookings and festive season demand, signals how India’s quick-service economy is rapidly expanding beyond groceries and food delivery.