‘One chat GPT combo please’, tweets Paytm founder in his witty post

The internet is buzzing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot debuted in December last year. Since then, it has amassed more than 100 million users. Big tech firms like Google have already started working on the AI chatbot’s rival that is expected to launch soon.

In a latest, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared a witty tweet on the ‘Indian’ version of ChatGPT. “One chat GPT combo please — Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki," Sharma wrote in a Twitter post.

One chat GPT combo please —

Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki. https://t.co/dAdF9pltRi — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 5, 2023

The tweet was originally shared by Karthee Madasamy, Deep Tech VC, MFVPartners that has an image showing an Indian ‘chat’ stall named Chat GPT corner. Sharma’s quirky caption was in response to Madasamy’s tweet.

As mentioned before, ChatGPT was introduced in December last year. The AI chatbot has been developed by Elon Musk-backed OpenAI. The conversational bot is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. Users can simply feed in their query and the chatbot will reply to them.

According to Similarweb estimates, the chat.openai.com website attracted about 25 million daily visitors over the past week. For the past month, traffic to the site has grown by an average of 3.4% per day, it adds. The chatbot has reportedly reached 100 million users within just two months since its launch.

OpenAI recently introduced the Plus model of ChatGPT. The ChatGPT Plus Subscription will cost $20 for monthly basis and currently it is accessible only in the US. With the Plus subscription, users will get access to the services in peak times. Moreover, these Plus users can access faster response time and will receive prioritised access to the new features. According to OpenAI, the company is making sure to make several changes to the AI platform based on the feedback it receives during the research preview. Interestingly, the company has also confirmed to launch its ChatGPT API, a business integrated ChatGPT platform which will be integrated to existing apps and services.