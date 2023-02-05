‘One chat GPT combo please’, tweets Paytm founder in his witty post

OpenAI recently introduced the Plus model of ChatGPT. The ChatGPT Plus Subscription will cost $20 for monthly basis and currently it is accessible only in the US. With the Plus subscription, users will get access to the services in peak times. Moreover, these Plus users can access faster response time and will receive prioritised access to the new features. According to OpenAI, the company is making sure to make several changes to the AI platform based on the feedback it receives during the research preview. Interestingly, the company has also confirmed to launch its ChatGPT API, a business integrated ChatGPT platform which will be integrated to existing apps and services.

