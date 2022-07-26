One of the primary contacts of the 34-year-old Delhi resident who had tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Sunday is showing symptoms and is being monitored, according to a report by news agency PTI. The contact of the Delhi monkeypox patient has complained of body ache and he is being monitored to check if he has other symptoms. The suspected case has not shown any major symptoms of the monkeypox virus.

