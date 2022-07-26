Monkeypox in Delhi: One of the contacts of the 34-year-old Delhi resident who had tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Sunday is showing symptoms and is being monitored
One of the primary contacts of the 34-year-old Delhi resident who had tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Sunday is showing symptoms and is being monitored, according to a report by news agency PTI. The contact of the Delhi monkeypox patient has complained of body ache and he is being monitored to check if he has other symptoms. The suspected case has not shown any major symptoms of the monkeypox virus.
The west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the capital city. According to the report, his vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover. After the Delhi man tested positive for the monkeypox virus, all his primary contacts were put in isolation.
There are 14 primary contacts of the Delhi monkeypox patient, including four of his family members. They are in isolation at their west Delhi residence and have not shown any symptoms till now.
Two days after the 34-year-old man tested positive for the monkeypox virus, one of his friends, who came in contact with him, has said he was experiencing body ache and is self-monitoring himself.
"He has complained of body ache but it is not the only symptom of the infection. He has not displayed the major symptoms of the infection like fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes till now. He is in home isolation and our team is keeping a close watch on him," sources told PTI.
So far, India has reported four cases of monkeypox, including the Delhi patient.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had on Saturday, July 23, declared the monkeypox virus a global health emergency. Monkeypox belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the variola virus, also known as the smallpox virus.
Monkeypox typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes for up to three weeks, sore throat, cough, and swollen lymph nodes.
Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak.
