One dead in fire incident on sets of Ranbir-Shraddha starrer movie

One dead in fire incident on sets of Ranbir-Shraddha starrer movie2 min read . 05:54 AM IST
A 32-year old man succumbed to a massive fire accident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday.
A 32-year old man succumbed to a massive fire accident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday.
A 32-year old man succumbed to a massive fire accident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday, confirmed Dr Sadaphule from Cooper Hospital as quoted by news agency ANI. He said that the person was brought dead to the hospital after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area yesterday evening.
A 32-year old man succumbed to a massive fire accident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday, confirmed Dr Sadaphule from Cooper Hospital as quoted by news agency ANI. He said that the person was brought dead to the hospital after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area yesterday evening.
The agency reported that the blaze erupted at around 4.30 pm at the Chitrakoot studio in the Andheri West on Friday. Visuals of the plumes of black smoke blowing in the air was surfaced on the internet from the set.
The agency reported that the blaze erupted at around 4.30 pm at the Chitrakoot studio in the Andheri West on Friday. Visuals of the plumes of black smoke blowing in the air was surfaced on the internet from the set.
Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that the fire got extinguished at around 10.35 pm on Friday.
Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that the fire got extinguished at around 10.35 pm on Friday.
Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said.
Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said.
The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.
The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.
Following the incident, the shooting has been delayed due to the level 2 fire. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were about to begin their shooting schedule in Mumbai soon. The actors have recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up their Spain schedule for their untitled romantic comedy film.
Following the incident, the shooting has been delayed due to the level 2 fire. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were about to begin their shooting schedule in Mumbai soon. The actors have recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up their Spain schedule for their untitled romantic comedy film.
Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, the film, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8 in 2023, also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, the film, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8 in 2023, also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Yash Raj's film 'Shamshera' along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will appear in Karan Johar's upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part one: Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 'Brahmastra Part one: Shiva' will release on September 9 this year.
Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Yash Raj's film 'Shamshera' along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will appear in Karan Johar's upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part one: Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 'Brahmastra Part one: Shiva' will release on September 9 this year.
On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has the 'Naagin' trilogy and 'Chaalbaaz in London' in her kitty.
On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has the 'Naagin' trilogy and 'Chaalbaaz in London' in her kitty.