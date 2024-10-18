One Direction was a package deal. But Liam Payne was different.
SummaryThe pop singer, who died on Wednesday at 31, wasn’t the boy band’s leader. But even as he struggled with mental health, he acted as a kind of glue.
The first time Liam Payne auditioned for “The X Factor," in 2008, he was just 14 years old. For the British talent show’s judges, he performed “Fly Me to the Moon," snapping along to keep the beat while singing a cappella. He showed promise and advanced to the next stage of the competition, but Simon Cowell, the music executive, judge and pop impresario, ultimately told him to come back in two years, when he might be more prepared for the spotlight.