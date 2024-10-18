One Direction was a package deal. But Liam Payne was different.

As a singer, Payne was known for his falsetto, and his ability to hit high notes that helped deliver the emotional charge of the group’s songs, including “What Makes You Beautiful" and “Best Song Ever." He also contributed to songwriting, his musical inclinations drawing on electronic dance-music, hip-hop and R&B. Such elements made One Direction both appealing to teenage girls, who made up the bulk of its fan base, and slightly rougher in sound than other similar groups. Payne told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that he was particularly proud of his writing contributions to the One Direction song “What a Feeling," from their final studio album, 2015’s “Made in the A.M."