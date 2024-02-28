One in Four Gazans Are Now ‘One Step Away’ From Famine, UN Says
The United Nations warned that one in four people in the Gaza Strip are “one step away” from experiencing famine, a situation it says will further worsen as humanitarian agencies report trouble delivering aid into the war-torn area.
