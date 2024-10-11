One killed as protests over high cost of living in Martinique turn violent

One killed as protests over high cost of living in Martinique turn violent

Published11 Oct 2024, 02:45 AM IST
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Protests over the high cost of living in the French Caribbean island of Martinique turned violent late Wednesday, with at least one person killed as demonstrators set fire to a police station, cars and road barricades as they clashed with officers.

It was one of the most violent nights yet since protests began more than a month ago, with the government issuing a statement asserting that no police officers used their weapons and that the killing was under investigation.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters looting grocery stores and other businesses as they threw rocks and bottles at police, who responded with tear gas.

The latest round of violence prompted the government to announce another curfew as it stressed that demonstrations on public roads were prohibited.

The protests erupted a day before the government had scheduled a meeting with citizens to talk about how to achieve affordable prices for basic goods.

On Tuesday, Didier Laguerre, the mayor of Fort-de-France, the island's capital, issued a statement announcing Thursday's meeting and saying he recognized that many in Martinique are struggling and that their demands are legitimate.

“I understand the suffering and anger,” he wrote. “I know everyone’s impatience and the resignation of those who have lost hope for a long time.”

As a result of the ongoing protests, a special unit of French riot police deployed to Martinique, which is an overseas administrative department of France.

Social unrest is nothing new for the island, with previous protests sparked by simmering anger over what demonstrators say is economic, social and racial inequality.

