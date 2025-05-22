One month since Pahalgam attack: Charting India's path from tragedy to Op Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

It is 22 May, one month since a brutal terror attack rattled the fragile relationship between South Asian neighbours – India and Pakistan. Five terrorists crossed boundary lines, chose a valley, not easily accessible, and opened fire on 26 civilians.

One month after the Pahalgam terror attack, the perpetrators remain at large. However, at the 15th day mark, India launched Operation Sindoor—a focused and calibrated operation targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This operation was designed to convey a resolute message that Delhi maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

A look back 22 April: The Pahalgam Terror Attack On 22 April, the tranquil tourist haven of Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir was shattered by a brutal assault.

Five armed terrorists with M4 carbines and AK-47s launched a coordinated attack on tourists, killing 26 civilians, predominantly Hindu, along with a Christian tourist and a local Muslim pony operator who valiantly tried to intervene.

This incident stands as one of the deadliest civilian attacks in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks and sent shockwaves across the nation and the world.

The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

April 23–25: Immediate Indian Diplomatic and Security Response In the immediate aftermath, India took swift diplomatic and security measures.

The PM Modi government downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, sealed the Attari-Wagah border, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and froze all visas for Pakistani nationals.

Indian forces launched joint cordon and search operations in Kashmir, imposing a temporary lockdown in Pahalgam and deploying helicopters to track down militants.

Skirmishes ensued, including the killing of a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. Pakistan, meanwhile, began violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), escalating tensions further.

Late April to Early May: Escalating Military Tensions and Skirmishes Between 24 April and 5 May, intermittent firing and skirmishes along the LoC intensified.

Pakistan initiated small arms firing across various sectors, which India described as unprovoked. Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian drones, while India countered infiltration attempts near Uri. Both nations conducted frequent air patrols close to the LoC.

Diplomatic warnings and military alerts increased, with Pakistan’s Defence Minister warning of imminent Indian military action.

India prepared civil defence drills across states in anticipation of a possible escalation.

May 6–7: Launch of Operation Sindoor In a decisive military response, India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of 7 May.

This precision strike targeted nine terrorist launchpads and camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on groups responsible for cross-border terrorism such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Indian forces reported the destruction of multiple terror infrastructure sites and the elimination of over 100 militants.

May 8–9: Pakistan’s Retaliation and Intensified Hostilities Pakistan responded with a series of attacks beginning on the night of 8 May, deploying swarm drones and heavy artillery against Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

India successfully thwarted these attacks and launched counterstrikes.

On 9 May, India destroyed Pakistan’s HQ-9B air defence system in Lahore in retaliation.

Pakistan launched another wave of drone and missile strikes targeting multiple locations along the western border.

India retaliated with massive counterstrikes on Pakistani military and strategic sites, including sectors along the International Border (IB) and LoC.

May 10: Indian Air Force Strikes and Ceasefire Agreement On the morning of 10 May, the Indian Air Force conducted extensive airstrikes, destroying eight major Pakistani airbases, including one near Islamabad, and damaging several others such as those at Skardu, Bolari, and Sargodha.

Diplomatic interventions intensified as US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged restraint in talks with both nations.

Later that day, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) initiated direct military-level communication with India.

Following these talks, India officially declared a ceasefire at 5:00 pm, bringing a halt to hostilities after nearly three weeks of intense conflict.

Aftermath and Reflections The Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military and diplomatic developments represent a critical chapter in India-Pakistan relations.

India responded to the terror attack with immediate diplomatic measures to Operation Sindoor and eventually agreed to a ceasefire understanding.

The ceasefire resulted from direct bilateral communication between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India without third-party mediation.