A year after war, Vladimir Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 05:44 PM IST
The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it, said Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that international sanctions imposed following Russia's offensive in Ukraine could have "negative" consequences, after months of insisting Moscow was adapting to the new economic reality.
