A year after war, Vladimir Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it, said Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that international sanctions imposed following Russia's offensive in Ukraine could have "negative" consequences, after months of insisting Moscow was adapting to the new economic reality.
"The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it," Putin said in a televised meeting with the government.
More details to be updated
