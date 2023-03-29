Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / A year after war, Vladimir Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia

A year after war, Vladimir Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia

1 min read . 05:44 PM IST AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin

The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it, said Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that international sanctions imposed following Russia's offensive in Ukraine could have "negative" consequences, after months of insisting Moscow was adapting to the new economic reality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that international sanctions imposed following Russia's offensive in Ukraine could have "negative" consequences, after months of insisting Moscow was adapting to the new economic reality.

"The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it," Putin said in a televised meeting with the government.

"The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it," Putin said in a televised meeting with the government.

More details to be updated

More details to be updated

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP