OnePlus 11R may launch in India soon, production begins2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:13 PM IST
- OnePlus 11R is said to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced to bring the latest OnePlus 11 in India on February 7. But the company has lined up another smartphone launch in April or May later this year. According to tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles, OnePlus may launch OnePlus 11R in the country soon. As per the report, the smartphone has entered into production in India.