Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced to bring the latest OnePlus 11 in India on February 7. But the company has lined up another smartphone launch in April or May later this year. According to tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles, OnePlus may launch OnePlus 11R in the country soon. As per the report, the smartphone has entered into production in India.

OnePlus 11R is said to be the toned-down version of the premium OnePlus 11. Folks at 91Mobiles claim to have spotted the OnePlus 11R moniker on the official OnePlus India website. The moniker reveals the launch of 11R after the OnePlus 11 launch.

The OnePlus 11R smartphone has been subject to leaks and rumours in the past. As revealed by a previous Pricebaba report, the smartphone may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon+ Gen 1 processor with a clock speed of 3GHz (and not 3.2GHz). It may have a model number – CPH2487.

The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,772×1,240 pixel resolution. It may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R is said to come in three RAM models – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. Storage variants of the phone may include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

OnePlus 11R is said to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. To perform camera duties, the smartphone is tipped to come with three camera setup on the back. There could be a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP third sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device may come with a 16MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is rumoured to come backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 100 watt fast charging support. Likely features of OnePlus 11R include an alert slider, IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Leaked live images of the phone confirmed the presence of the Alert Slider as well as the triple rear camera setup and a centred punch-hole display.