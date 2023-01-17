OnePlus 11R may launch in India soon, production begins

Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced to bring the latest OnePlus 11 in India on February 7. But the company has lined up another smartphone launch in April or May later this year. According to tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles, OnePlus may launch OnePlus 11R in the country soon. As per the report, the smartphone has entered into production in India.

