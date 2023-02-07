Home / News / OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch LIVE event and what we know so far
OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch LIVE event and what we know so far

3 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 08:53 AM IST Govind Choudhary
Interested fans can also register on the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event page to receive the latest announcements.Premium
Interested fans can also register on the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event page to receive the latest announcements.

  • OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. This launch event is open for all. Interested people and visit Paytm Insider for the event tickets. Moreover, the event will be live streamed over the company’s official website and its YouTube channel.

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India at its OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event today in Delhi.

How to watch Live stream

OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. This launch event is open for all. Interested people and visit Paytm Insider for the event tickets. Moreover, the event will be live streamed over the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. Interested fans can also register on the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event page to receive the latest announcements from the Chinese technology company.

 

