OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch LIVE event and what we know so far

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with in-built RAM-Vita which will allow the device to run over 40 apps running in background. Interestingly, the company claims that the OnePlus 11 5G will be the first OnePlus device to take advantage of four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.