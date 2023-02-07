OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch LIVE event and what we know so far

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India at its OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event today in Delhi.
How to watch Live stream
OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. This launch event is open for all. Interested people and visit Paytm Insider for the event tickets. Moreover, the event will be live streamed over the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. Interested fans can also register on the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event page to receive the latest announcements from the Chinese technology company.
What we know so far
OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with in-built RAM-Vita which will allow the device to run over 40 apps running in background. Interestingly, the company claims that the OnePlus 11 5G will be the first OnePlus device to take advantage of four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.
The handset will be equipped with the third generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It will house three primary camera sensors. Speaking of device colour availability, it will be offered in Titan Black and Eternal Green colours.
Recently, OnePlus has confirmed that the company will be launching its first Android tablet in India at the Cloud 11 event on February 07, 2023 along with several other devices. The Chinese technology company has teased the image of its upcoming tablet that also hints about its single lens rear camera.
According to a TechRadar report, the alleged picture of the OnePlus Pad shows the tablet in a Halo Green colour. The report adds that the company is claiming, “The device blends the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space." This tablet is expected to come in other colours as well.
Reportedly, the OnePlus Pad will sport an aluminium alloy body and a cambered frame. It is claimed by the company that the tablet’s design will make it comfortable for users to hold in the hands for long durations.
It is likely that OnePlus tablet will feature a centrally placed single-lens camera rear camera setup. The logo of OnePlus was also seen in the leaked images of the device placed below the lens.
Announcing via a post on microblogging site Twitter, the company said “The next generation of power is here. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G". The company shared an image with the post, revealing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on the device.
OnePlus 11R 5G has already been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website along with the Chinese CQC certification website. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 2. According to reports, the device is expected to come with 100 watt fast charging support.
The smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with a layer of OxygenOS 13.1 on the top. OnePlus 11R 5G is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,772×1,240 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen is expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The handset could be offered in three RAM models – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. On the camera front, OnePlus 11R 5G is tipped to have a 50MP primary camera at the back. It may be paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor.
