OnePlus Nord 2T 5G receives Android 13 update: What’s new

OnePlus has started rolling out Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 update to Nord 2T 5G users in India. Announcing the rollout via a community forum update, the company said that ‘we're very excited to release OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord 2T officially’. The update will initially be available to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and then it'll be gradually pushed to more users, it added.

