OneWeb seeks more time to meet satcom security norms as spectrum allocation nears
Jatin Grover , Shouvik Das 5 min read 16 May 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryIndia's satcom security rules, stakeholders said, are more stringent than global norms—leading to a prolonged and technologically difficult phase of achieving compliance for satellite communications services operators.
New Delhi: With its trial phase for satellite internet spectrum drawing to a close this month, Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Airtel’s parent Bharti Enterprises, is seeking more time from the Centre to meet all of India’s stringent security norms.
