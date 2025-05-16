New Delhi: With its trial phase for satellite internet spectrum drawing to a close this month, Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Airtel’s parent Bharti Enterprises, is seeking more time from the Centre to meet all of India’s stringent security norms.

Three officials aware of the matter, who requested anonymity since the subject is currently in discussions, said that extending the spectrum trial is crucial because while OneWeb has met almost 80% of the security requirements of the department of telecommunications (DoT), the final bit presents a significant technological challenge.

“The DoT may extend the timeline for use of the provisional spectrum, to give OneWeb time to attain full compliance," one of the three officials cited above said. “Jio Platforms has not yet made such an application."

Also read: No spectrum sale this year, new bands likely in 2026

The challenges, two of the officials said, include setting up network control and monitoring centres in the country, giving India control over satellite telemetry–on-ground management and monitoring of satellites based on transmitted data. Indian authorities require that telemetry and control of satellites serving Indian users need to be done from within India to ensure national security and data sovereignty.

At the same time, executives close to OneWeb do not expect this to be a long-term hurdle, although it might pose a challenge to OneWeb starting its commercial services. An executive close to both OneWeb and Jio, requesting anonymity, said that some regulations “are always aspirational, which law enforcement agencies also know will need continuous improvements".

“The services can thus begin as soon as spectrum is allocated, and efforts toward compliance will continue alongside," the executive added.

To be sure, OneWeb was the first satcom company to receive the GMPCS (global mobile personal communication by satellite) licence from the DoT, which authorizes companies to operate satellite-based communications services in India, in April 2022. The provisional spectrum was opened to companies by DoT in a notification dated 10 October last year, at a one-time fee of ₹1,10,000 for the six-month period.

Emails sent to OneWeb India, Jio Platforms and department of telecommunications were unanswered till press time.

Also read: New satcom rules key to cross-border security, says minister

A senior consultant that works with both the operators said that Elon Musk’s SpaceX will also face the same hurdle. “There is a clear directive on the security regulations being maintained closely and in their current format. While compliance will add some technical burden, other geographies have offered similar precedent in the interest of national security, and should likely not be a challenge in the long run," the consultant said.

Mint reported in March that the Centre’s spectrum allocation for satellite internet services is expected to take place by June. The government will administratively assign satellite spectrum to companies to offer internet in India, for a fee.

Tough norms

Shivaji Chatterjee, chief executive, president and managing director of Hughes Communications India, a distributor of OneWeb’s satellite services in the country, said that India’s satcom security standards are different from global norms, and among the most stringent.

“Complying with these standards may require significant effort, both in terms of configuring existing management and monitoring systems, and setting up new equipment," Chatterjee said. “India appears to want as much local control over constellations, gateways and terminals in the country as possible, and also does not want any external control or visibility into Indian terminals. While operators are working to meet the requirements as much as is feasible, setting up a complete local telemetry control and tracking system appears to be extremely difficult."

Also read: Airtel’s equity conversion proposal to assess option, not a decision: Vittal

Meanwhile, the SatCom Industry Association of India (Sia) is not making any representation to the communications ministry on the security regulations for satcom services, according to Anil Prakash, the body’s director-general. Sia counts Hughes and Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES as its members, alongside other key satellite operators globally such as Inmarsat, Intelsat and Telesat.

“The rules are crucial in the interest of national security, which is of tantamount importance especially today," said Prakash. “All operators have also taken cognizance of this, and are working toward achieving compliance in the best way possible. All things considered, spectrum allocation and commencement of satcom services are expected this year itself, even as specific areas of compliance take longer to achieve."

Jio Platforms, which is also in the satcom market with its ‘JioSpaceFiber’ consumer broadband service through a joint venture with SES, has not applied for an extension to its trial phase, an executive close to developments at the company told Mint.

To be sure, Jio’s application for the trial spectrum was made some time after OneWeb’s, thereby giving it more time in hand to achieve full compliance with satcom security guidelines. Jio’s usage of middle-earth orbit (Meo) satellites in comparison with OneWeb’s low-earth orbit (Leo) ones is also fundamentally different in terms of the technology, which makes the complexity of complying with the security requirements different for the two operators.

The Jio-SES satcom service uses six Meo satellites, while OneWeb operates a constellation of 630 Leo satellites offering connectivity worldwide.

Another executive close to the two operators also said that the “final 5%" is the key hurdle for OneWeb to clear. “The next trials are in a few weeks. No company may meet this bit, and the Centre may need to relax the rules and understand the way networks and constellations are designed," this executive said, adding that control of satellite telemetry is a complex process to achieve and comply with.

This is because a Leo constellation constantly orbits the earth, beaming down connectivity in a relay layout to various geographies. As a result, individually localizing spectrum within a specified geography is a complex technical task.

Vinish Bawa, partner and telecom leader at consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers India added that the current regulatory bump is “a clear playbook for players eyeing the market—build local, stay secure and win trust".