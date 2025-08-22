Online Gaming Bill is now law, President Murmu gives assent

Online Gaming Bill: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which the Rajya Sabha passed on Thursday, August 21.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill was brought in to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill prohibits all online money-gaming platforms, with facilitators facing up to three years in jail and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Even promoting these platforms through advertisements can lead to two years’ imprisonment and penalties of up to ₹50 lakh.

This law will help provide legal support to e-sports. Earlier, there was no legal backing for e-sports.

For the promotion of e-sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a dedicated framework.

The government will also promote online social games.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, had earlier on Friday morning told ANI that once the President gives assent to the Bill, a notification will follow to announce the date on which the Bill will come into effect.

"We also have to draft the rules under the bill, and issue the rules which are required to be drafted. As the bill is structured, even without rules, because the rules govern certain aspects, there are certain provisions in the bill which can come into force without the rules, but that is a decision we will take," Krishnan said.

The government believes that the harms of addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by the prohibition of such activities.