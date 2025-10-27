Medicine availability tracker, smooth dispensing in the works for CGHS users
New Delhi: The government is set to soon roll out a digital revamp of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to improve delivery of medicines to its 4.7 million beneficiaries. The initiative aims to address recurring complaints of drug shortages and delays and will bring real-time tracking and accountability to ensure smooth delivery to one of India’s largest public healthcare networks, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.