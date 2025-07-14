Think you have sharp eyes? This viral kiwi optical illusion is putting viewers to the test

There is something about an optical illusion that stops you mid-scroll. One glance, and suddenly your brain is playing tricks on you (quite literally), seeing things that aren’t there or missing what’s hiding in plain sight. And today’s new viral illusion does exactly that. It’s colourful, a little chaotic and challenges both your eyesight and your focus. The mission? Spot four hidden kiwi fruits cleverly tucked into the picture. Sounds easy, right? No, you’ve got just 10 seconds. This challenge isn’t just about eyesight; it’s about perception, attention to detail and how your brain processes visual noise.

Think your eyesight is sharper than most? This kiwi-themed optical illusion might make you think twice. Hidden within the playful artwork are four kiwi fruits, so cleverly disguised that even the most observant eyes may struggle. It’s not just about seeing, it’s about noticing. Set a timer for 10 seconds, take a deep breath and give the image a focused scan. The shapes are subtle, the camouflage brilliant. Still can’t find all four? Scroll down below.

Here’s a helpful hint: Shift your focus to the kiwi birds in the image. Notice anything unusual? Their brown tones cleverly conceal rounded kiwi fruits in plain sight. Look closely at the beak area, and then ask yourself, is that a bird... or a fruit? If something’s missing a beak, it may just be your answer.

Here’s the solution to the kiwi optical illusion

For the unversed, optical illusions are the perfect brain workout. They tap into how our brains analyse shapes, colour, size and more – often tricking us into seeing what isn’t really there. That’s what makes them so fascinating. With each illusion, we learn a little more about how perception truly works. Whether you spotted all four kiwis or just one in this puzzle, what matters is that you gave it a try.