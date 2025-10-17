Only 12 states, UTs bat for payment security to boost e-bus operations
The Payment Security Mechanism, established to prevent payment defaults by state transport agencies, is vital for meeting the goal of deploying over 38,000 zero-emission buses, raising concerns about the pace of e-bus adoption.
New Delhi: Only 12 states and Union territories—Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir—out of 36 have deposited the payment security mandate with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Union government's PM E-bus Sewa payment security mechanism (PSM), according to two people aware of the development.