Only 12 states, UTs bat for payment security to boost e-bus operations

Electrification push

The PM E-bus Sewa PSM is a part of the concerted government effort to boost e-bus adoption. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said in the economic survey of fiscal year 2025 (FY25) that electrifying public transportation is key to reducing vehicular emissions and oil import dependence.

This scheme operates in tandem with the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, which aims to reduce the upfront costs of procuring 14,028 e-buses for procurers, with an allocation of ₹4,391 crore.

The PSM scheme, operated by the heavy industries ministry, has an outlay of about ₹3,435 crore, which will be used to set up a fund for disbursing dues to bus makers and operators, in case of delays from PTAs and STAs.