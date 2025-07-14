Optical Illusion: Find a hidden ‘B’ in a grid full of ‘8’ within 6 seconds!

Are you someone who notices little things like a misplaced book or spelling errors in messages? If yes, this optical illusion is a perfect challenge for your sharp eyes. This difficult and tricky brain teaser optical illusion is going viral on the Internet. People are sharing it on their WhatsApp or Instagram pages to challenge their friends.

What to do in the optical illusion challenge? The optical illusion has 12 rows and 12 columns with a similar-looking number ‘8’ that fills every cell. They are neatly placed against a soft, bluish-green background that seems like a pattern of identical ‘8’s at first glance. But a single ‘B’ is hidden in this optical illusion. It is similar to the number 8 except it has a straight line on the left side.

Can you find it within 6 seconds in this optical illusion? Well, only 2 per cent of people have managed to find the B within the given time limit. Ready? Set, Go! Carefully look at all the 8s in the optical illusion grid and keep your eyes moving along the cells. Didn't see? Hint: Look towards the right side and focus on the little change in its curves.

Still, didn't find it? Here’s the answer If you are still unable to find it in the optical illusion, no problem. The sneaky ‘B’ is hidden in the 9th row from the top and 5th column from the right. Once you see it, you might wonder how you missed it.

Found the viral puzzle test to be fun? You will be surprised to know that this viral Eye Test challenge is not just a way to pass your time. They serve as a small workout for our brain, which takes our mind off the regular worries of life for a few seconds and will help you improve your focus, mental clarity, and attention.

Frequently asked questions What do you mean by optical illusion? An optical illusion tricks your mind into seeing something that is different from reality.

What can cause an optical illusion? Optical Illusion is caused by the way our brain understands elements like different colours, patterns, and light.