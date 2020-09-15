Only 4 states in India have more than 50,000 active Covid-19 cases: Govt

Assuring that there is no shortage of oxygen for handling critical covid-19 patients, the government said that roughly 6% of covid-19 patients nationally required oxygen support. Bhushan said that India has a capacity of manufacturing 6,900 Metric Tonnes oxygen on a daily basis, around 2,800 metric tonnes of oxygen are required for covid-19 and non-covid health use. And, around 2200 metric tonnes are used up for industrial purposes. Hence, at the national level there is no shortage of oxygen and today morning, there was a surplus of 1,900 metric tonnes of oxygen, Bhushan said.