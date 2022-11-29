Only one in three employees think their pay is fair, Study finds

These feelings have sharpened as record inflation has stressed budgets and a historically tight labor market has resulted in new hires scoring more generous salaries than those workers who stayed loyal throughout the so-called Great Resignation. New York City’s pay transparency law took effect at the beginning of November, drawing even more national attention to the issue. As many head into salary negotiations for 2023, worker impressions of equity and fairness loom large.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}