‘Only thing which remains…’: Jaishankar's BIG remark amid reports of Pakistan approaching India over Indus Treaty

Amid reports that Pakistan has appealed to India to reconsider its position on the Indus Waters Treaty, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that the treaty will remain in abeyance.

He emphasised that the treaty will continue to be held in abeyance until cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably halted.

Jaishankar further remarked that the sole outstanding issue regarding Kashmir is the withdrawal from illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

EAM Jaishankar added that India remains open to discussions on this matter, signalling a willingness to engage provided certain conditions are met.

“The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped... The only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; we are open to that discussion,” Jaishankar said to ANI.

Indus Waters Treaty Placed in Abeyance India has placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, citing Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism as a breach of the treaty’s spirit of goodwill and neighbourliness.

The Cabinet Committee on Security decided on April 23, 2025 that the treaty would remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends backing terrorism. India has also pointed to changing circumstances such as climate change and demographic shifts as additional reasons for reconsidering the treaty’s terms.

On Talks With Pakistan External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it unequivocally clear that any talks with Pakistan will be strictly focused on the issue of terrorism. “Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they have to shut down the terrorists' infrastructure. They know what to do. We are prepared to discuss with them what is to be done about terrorism. Those are the talks which are feasible,” he stated.

Jaishankar further reiterated that India’s dealings with Pakistan will remain bilateral, reflecting a longstanding national consensus. “Our dealings with Pakistan will be bilateral; it’s a national consensus for many years, absolutely no change in that,” he added, underscoring India’s firm stance on maintaining direct engagement without third-party involvement.